A baby got a taste of royal life when he bit Prince William.

In a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prince of Wales, 41, is seen chatting with well-wishers at a meet-and-greet in Singapore on Nov. 5. At one point, William stops to chat with the parents of an 8-month-old boy named Albane Costa.

“How’s he sleeping? Is he sleeping OK?” William asked.

That's when Albane grabs William's finger and bites down. And he doesn't want to let go.

“He's biting my finger,” a good-natured William teased. “I need my finger back!”

William knows all about mouthing, which is a part of an infant’s learning and development. He and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, share Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Last year, Duchess Kate confessed that being around babies on official engagements makes her long for one more kiddo.

“It makes me very broody,” Kate shared during an engagement at the University of Copenhagen in 2022, according to People. “William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’"

Prince Louis stole the show at the Trooping the Colour parade in 2023. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

William and Kate have their hands full with Louis. Louis, like Albane, knows how to get attention.

Louis made headlines in June 2022 for his amusing expressions caught on camera during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee ceremony.

During the event, Louis stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour parade, as well as for the Royal Air Force fly-past and gun salute.

While standing with his family, Louis was photographed covering his ears, making goofy facial expressions and sticking his fingers in his mouth. The moment went viral for how relatable it was to parents trying to keep their kids under control.

He also drew laughs when he made faces at his grandfather King Charles’ coronation in May.