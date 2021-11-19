Meghan Markle shares adorable new photo of Archie

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shared an adorable new photo of her and Prince Harry's son, Archie, during an interview Thursday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The photo, which was shot from behind and doesn't reveal Archie's face, shows the 2-year-old royal feeding chickens in the backyard of his parents’ California home. In the pic, Archie wears blue jeans, a grey shirt and yellow Peppa Pig rain boots — and he appears to have inherited his dad's red hair.

Archie is also seen holding a basket in his hand, which may have been used to help collect the chickens' eggs.

Host Ellen DeGeneres, who lives in the same Montecito neighborhood as the former Meghan Markle, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, gushed that Archie is "so sweet with the chickens," and called the little boy "a gentle soul."

Meghan and Harry revealed during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March that they'd saved a group of chickens from a factory farm. The chickens now reside in a coop in the couple's backyard garden that has a sign that reads "Archie’s Chick Inn. Established 2021."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet, in June. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

In her chat with DeGeneres, Meghan, who published her first children's book,"The Bench," in June, revealed that Archie "loves being a big brother" to his younger sister, Lilibet, 5 months.

However, parenting two little ones, she said, has proven to be a lot more work. "Someone told H (Harry) and I that when you have one kid, it’s a hobby, and two children is parenting," said Meghan.

"Suddenly we realized, oh right, everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along," she explained.

"They have that moment of, 'Oh this is fun ... Oh, this is how it is now?'" she added.

Meghan described Lilibet as generally a "good sleeper." But now that she's begun teething, nights are becoming more difficult — for both baby and mom.

"Well she's a good sleeper, but the teeth are coming in, so you know. Any moms will understand that, where you go, they might be the best sleeper in the world and then the moment that that's happening, you just have so much sympathy for them," she explained.

"So yes, I've been up most of the night," she added with a chuckle.

As for next week's Thanksgiving holiday, Meghan is excited to prepare a meal for the family at home.

"I love to cook," she told DeGeneres. "We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in. It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice. It will be really nice."

