Katharine McPhee shares intimate photo of baby with husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee is soaking up all her time with her baby boy.

The singer, husband David Foster and their 1-year-old son, Rennie, have been spending some family time together in Italy. On what appeared to be one of their last days before returning to the U.S., McPhee, 38, shared an intimate photo of her little one nuzzling up against her.

The photo shows McPhee, wearing an oversized white button-up with a straw hat. Rennie is snuggled up on her lap as she gives him a kiss on the head.

“Too much fun in the sun,” McPhee captioned the Instagram story photo she shared on Thursday.

McPhee snuggles with her baby boy while on vacation. Instagram/Katharine McPhee

Before posting the sweet snap, the former “American Idol” contestant shared a video of Rennie wearing red swimming trunks with navy rash guard and a dinosaur-style hat.

The singer shared a glimpse at her vacation with her son, Rennie. Instagram/Katharine McPhee

The actor and Foster, 72, welcomed Rennie in February 2021. This is McPhee’s first child, while the musician is also father to five adult daughters.

“We picked Rennie ‘cause I’d actually been in labor for a while. We didn’t have a name picked out,” McPhee shared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna about her son's name. “We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name.”

“It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name,’” she added.

The couple met on the “American Idol” set when McPhee was competing on the show in 2006. They got married in 2019.

Earlier this year, McPhee praised her loving husband on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy. I love our little family. I love our big family,” she wrote. “You have NEVER complained over how your life is slightly different now. Well… you only complain that you can’t stay up late watching TV in bed but how can I blame you -that’s your favorite thing.”

Adding, “You’ve only made bringing Rennie into the world an absolute joy for me. To many more adventures baby! 🎊I love you to the moon and back.”