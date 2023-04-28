Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey get tattoos that appear to include daughter Matilda

Kaley Cuoco debuted a new tattoo on social media, but a closer look has us feeling a little emotional.

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey welcomed daughter Matilda March 30, 2023. Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

On April 28, the “Big Bang Theory” star and new mom shared a snap of fresh ink on her forearm on her Instagram stories.

"We did a little thing ... thank you @cachotattoo for bringing our special design to life!" Cuoco, 37, wrote before sharing a closer look of the tattoo.

At first glance, the tattoo appears to be an ambiguous shape using fine black lines, but a closer inspection reveals the design may be incorporate the initials M, K and T.

The "Flight Attendant" star credited the tattoo artist in her post, but did not comment on the tattoo's meaning. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

Later snaps on Cuoco’s Intagram story showed boyfriend, “Ozark” star Tom Pelphrey, getting a matching design, as well as revealed their artist was able to come to their home to get the job done. Pelphrey's design is larger and appears on his tricep.

Tom Pelphrey @kaleycuoco via Instagram

The couple, who celebrated one year of dating earlier this year, welcomed their first child, Matilda, on March 30, 2023.

“Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey,” Cuoco captioned a photo holding baby Matilda. “Eternally grateful for you and what we have❣️I love you, bub!”

Cuoco has been busy documenting motherhood on Instagram, delighting fans with photos of Matilda, including shots from her first Easter, after her first bath and with Pelphrey.