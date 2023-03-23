So long, Spot! This year's top dog names are all popular human names

The results are in and the nation's top dog names all have one thing in common — they are human names, too.

Step aside Fido, Buddy and Rover. Names like Luna, Lucy and Cooper are taking center stage for American dogs, according to an analysis of a database of 400,000 dog names compiled by Camp Bow Wow, a national doggy day care and boarding franchise.

Released in honor of National Puppy Day on March 23, the top ten dog names are:

Luna Bella Charlie Daisy Lucy Cooper Max Bailey Milo Sadie

Camp Bow Wow reveals that Luna is the top dog name for the second year in a row, while spots two and three — Bella and Charlie — have also remained the same.

"This year, Daisy surged to fourth, up from seventh last year, while Cooper dropped two spots to sixth," according to the Camp Bow Wow statement.

The most recent data from the Social Security Administration finds that six of the top dog names rank in the top 100 for babies.

Luna ranks No. 11 in the U.S. for baby girl names, with Lucy at 47, Bella at 73 and Sadie at 78.

For baby boy names, Charles (Charlie) ranks No. 50, while Cooper holds strong at 68.

Camp Bow Wow's study also found that pop culture seems to have influenced dog naming trends.

Dog names that have seen surging popularity include:

Dutton: 254% increase (“Yellowstone” family name)

Hawkeye: 120% increase (Marvel)

Rip: 60% increase (Yellowstone” ranch hand Rip Wheeler)

Luca: 60% increase (Disney)

But what's in a (dog) name? Experts say a lot, specifically when it comes to training.

“Short names are helpful for getting your dog’s attention,” animal health and behavioral expert Erin Askeland says. “A good rule of thumb is to stick to two syllables and avoid names that could sound like commands. For example, Clay is a cute name, but it may sound like ‘stay’ to a dog.”

