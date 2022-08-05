Hoda and Savannah rock out with Hoda’s daughters at Walker Hayes concert

Country-pop crooner Walker Hayes took over the TODAY plaza Friday morning for a boot-tapping concert, and the crowd that gathered for the show included a couple of very familiar — and very cute — faces.

Hoda had so much fun on the plaza with her daughters! Helen Healy / TODAY

Hoda Kotb brought her family along for the Citi Concert Series performance, including two of Hayes’ youngest fans, her daughters Hope and Haley.

Haley and Hope took center stage Friday. Helen Healy / TODAY

Haley, 5, even helped introduce one of Hayes’ hits by naming “Fancy Like” as her personal favorite just before he performed it.

And once the music was playing, the good time really kicked off.

Hoda, as well as her TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, broke out into dance while the hit track filled the plaza.

Savannah even shared the clip of their moves to her Twitter, adding the caption, "Mom dancing for the win!!!!"

Hoda and Savannah danced on the plaza as Hayes performed. Helen Healy / TODAY

But the kids were clearly winning, too.

While the grownups were getting down, Haley and her 3-year-old sister kept their eyes on Hayes and sang along as he took a moment to sing directly to them.

But the music wasn’t the only treat he had in store for the girls.

After his performance was over, he met the family backstage and handed over a framed and certified gold album for his smash 2022 release “Country Stuff the Album.”

"Look, girls, this can go in your room," he told the tots. "It probably doesn’t match anything that you’ve got decoration-wise."

But it soon became clear that wouldn't be a problem, because Hoda, who was teary with appreciation, informed him exactly where the prized possession would hang instead.

"I’m going to hang it up in my office," Hoda raved. "Are you kidding me?!"

It was a day of fun for the whole family.