See Dylan Dreyer’s 2-year-old son Rusty sweetly ask for a ‘dip dip’ of wine

Is Dylan Dreyer’s 2-year-old son Rusty a budding sommelier?

Rusty’s dad Brian Fichera recently shared a video of the toddler requesting a “dip dip.”

“‘Dip dip’ is 2 for ‘lemme get some more wine,’” Fichera captioned his Instagram post.

“Big Clemenza energy from Rusty,” the NBC cameraman added, referencing mafia capo Peter Clemenza from “The Godfather.”

In the clip, Rusty is seen in his highchair enjoying a pizza dinner with his parents. Note Dylan, who traveled to Italy over the summer, cutting her slice with a knife and fork, just like the locals do.

“Dip dip,” Rusty says with a big grin. Fichera knows exactly what Rusty wants and dunks a finger in his glass of red wine. He then gives Rusty the tiniest taste.

“Is that good?” Fichera asks, to which an approving Rusty replies, “Good!”

“Rusty has a refined palate & already knows how to pair wine with dinner,” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “Growing up we used to do the same thing!”

The TODAY meteorologist and Fichera are also parents of Calvin, 6, and Oliver, 3. The couple celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary earlier this month.

“11 years (and 1 day!). An unbelievable ride with my best friend that gets better and better each passing moment,” Fichera wrote on Instagram. “Love you so much!”

In January, Dylan opened up to TODAY.com about how Fichera has taught her to communicate better.

“My family can hold a grudge. If something is bothering us, we’re like, ‘I’ll talk to you later,’ and then we never address why we were upset in the first place,” Dylan says. “Brian won’t even let me be mad for 10 minutes. He’s like, 'Please just talk to me about you’re upset so we can go back to having fun.’”

When Dylan and Fichera aren't talking, they're texting. Fichera, a jokester, always has Dylan saved in his phone under a funny nickname (think Barry ManDylo and Dyldren of the Corn).

“Sometimes it’s even easier to have an important or deep conversation via text because we get all our thoughts out without being interrupted," Dylan told TODAY.com in 2022. “We don’t find it impersonal. In fact, just the opposite,” she continued. “We know each other well enough to understand each other’s tone so a lot gets accomplished through texting!”