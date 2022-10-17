IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dylan and Brian had a classic "dirty word in a movie" moment with their 2-year-old son.

Dylan Dreyer receives adorable birthday message from her sons!

By Drew Weisholtz

Dylan Dreyer may be ship out of luck when it comes to teaching her kids not to curse.

The TODAY meteorologist posted a funny video on Instagram on Oct. 16, in which son Ollie unknowingly uses some (almost) salty language while watching a movie.

In the clip, recorded by Dylan’s husband, Brian Fichera, Ollie, Dylan and oldest son Calvin are watching “Top Gun,” with the boys relaxing on a couch and their mom seated a few feet away.d

“What wasn’t working?” Fichera asks Ollie, 2.

“The ship,” he replies.

“What’d he say?” his dad asks.

“Oh, ship!” he exclaims.

Calvin, 5, seemingly aware that his younger brother misunderstood a dirty word, giggles and then looks over at Dylan, who covers her mouth while she laughs at the amusing exchange.

“Ollie loves Top Gun and I’m not going to tell him they’re flying planes,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtag #ohship.

Unlike Ollie, Dylan’s followers found the right words when it came to describing how much they loved the moment.

“Oh ship I’m hysterical ! And the way Cal@looks at you,” one person wrote.

“Thanks Ollie. We need new curse words,” joked someone else.

“Too funny!!! Save this for Ollie’s wedding!!!!” another person commented.

