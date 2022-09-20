Need a smile? Dylan Dreyer shares adorable video of baby Rusty giggling

If you’re searching for mood-boosting content, Dylan Dreyer has you covered.

“Need a smile?? Here you go! Thanks Rusty!” Dylan captioned a new Instagram video. “#babygiggles.”

In the clip, Rusty, who will celebrate his first birthday on Sept. 29, is seen belly laughing on a changing table. When the camera zooms in, you can see the little boy's delicious dimples.

“Love this so!!!” Dylan’s TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager gushed in the comments.

“I need that as a meme or ringtone lol,” Kevin Curry, founder of Fit Men Cook, wrote.

Dylan and her husband, NBC producer Brian Fichera, are also parents of Calvin, 5, and Oliver, 2. Calvin just started first grade, while Oliver is in preschool.

The TODAY meteorologist credits Fichera for teaching her how to talk through conflict. On Oct. 6, the couple will celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary.

“I was never a talker growing up,” Dylan told Yahoo Life earlier this month while promoting her new children's book, "Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Rain." “My family was very much: If you got in trouble for something, you just went to your room.”

Dylan noted that she “never got punished” but would retreat to her bedroom in order to avoid a heavy discussion.

“Brian has really opened us up,” she said. “So I think communication goes a long way, and it’s just nice. We all talk about our day — the good, the bad and everything in between.”

While chatting with the outlet, Dylan revealed that Oliver is “so attached” to his older sibling, Calvin.

“He looks up to Calvin for his approval and it’s like, ‘Calvin, I did it. Calvin, Calvin look,’” she said. “Just that dynamic of watching them as brothers and just Calvin being so proud of Ollie and Ollie wanting to show off for Calvin and soon Rusty will be right in the mix.”

