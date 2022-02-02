Meet the 2nd grader whose original book has a years-long waitlist

Eight-year-old Dillon Helbig is going places. And his first stop was TODAY.

In case you’re not familiar with Helbig, he’s a second grader in Boise, Idaho, and his original comic book, “The Adventures of Dillon Helbig’s Crismis,” by Dillon His Self, has a years-long waitlist at a local library.

Helbig spent four days writing and illustrating his 81-page graphic novel about Christmas and time travel. Then, in December of last year, he slipped it onto a shelf in the children’s picture-book section at the Ada County Library in Boise. The tale — written in a red journal — became an instant sensation and is now part of the library's catalogue.

“I’ve been writing books since I was 5,” Dillon shared during a joint interview with his parents, Alex and Susan Helbig, on the 3rd Hour of TODAY Wednesday.

The ambitious scribe added that he's already working on a second book about a “jacket-eating closet.”

Alex and Susan couldn’t be more proud of Dillon.

“He just wanted to get the book in the library and have some kids read it,” Alex explained. “The fact that it’s being covered all over the world as news is just amazing.”

Susan said her “mind is blown” by all the attention that Dillon has been receiving.

“I love this, because you know, adults write children’s books — and adult editors edit children’s books and say all the things that kids want to read,” TODAY co-host Dylan Dreyer said. “But I think kids want to read books written by another kid. This must be so exciting to give the people what they want.”

Dillon was recently awarded his library's first-ever Whodini Award for Best Young Novelist, according to the The Washington Post. The award is named after the library's owl mascot.

