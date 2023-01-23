Watch David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s nearly 2-year-old son play the drums like a pro

At just 23 months old, David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s son, Rennie, already looks prepared to launch his music career.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, Foster uploaded an adorable video to Instagram that proved the toddler inherited both of his parents’ musical talents.

In the clip, Rennie wears headphones as he rocks out on his drum set. He taps his foot pedal before hitting the cymbals and snare drum repeatedly. He then casually twirls his drumsticks in his hand like a pro.

The proud dad praised his son in the caption. “Finding his groove. 23 months,” he wrote and included a drum emoji.

Famous friends and relatives applauded the potential child prodigy in the comments.

Big sister and entrepreneur Erin Foster, 40, jokingly replied to her father’s post. She said, “We get it, your son got all of the musical talent I didn’t!!”

Singer Nicole Scherzinger complimented Rennie, writing, “I could watch him play drums for like ever.”

Kate Hudson commented, “Amazing!” before adding that Rennie reminds her of her 11-year-old son Bingham “Bingo” when he was the same age.

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe said, “I mean the DNA here was an obvious win win” and tagged Foster and McPhee.

It looks like Rennie’s skills have already improved since Foster shared an Instagram video from one of his son’s jam sessions earlier this month.

“Progress at 22 months!!” he captioned the video at the time.

In addition to Rennie and Erin, Foster is dad to daughters Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, and Jordan, 36, as well.

Recently, he opened up about what it is like to become a parent again and raise a child at 73 years old.

In an interview with People published on Jan. 16, the musician said, “I had all daughters until my son and I love all my daughters immeasurably, but having a son is a little bit different.”

He further explained, “At this point in my life, it’s different again. Not better or worse, just different. I still work, I’m still gone a lot, but maybe the time is a little more precious to me because I got more runway behind me than I have ahead of me now.”

The composer said that he has worked on developing “patience” while taking care of Rennie with McPhee, 38.

He also spoke to People about the benefits of having another child later in life.

“I think that I can offer one thing to Rennie even though I won’t be around when he’s 50 or 40 even, or 30 maybe,” he said. “I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet. And maybe that’s not a bad trade-off. I hope so.”

McPhee has also been adjusting to life after becoming a mom for the first time.

The “Lifetime” singer — who married Foster in 2019 after first meeting in 2006 when she was a contestant on “American Idol”--- stopped by the “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last year and beamed when she talked about Rennie.

She gushed, “I’m a little bit tired here and there, but I find times to nap and he’s such a good little baby. I’m so in love.”

“It’s my greatest job I’ll ever have,” she continued.

McPhee added that didn’t know if she could ever get mad at her son because he is “so sweet.”