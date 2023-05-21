Chrissy Teigen documents her kids’ first trip through a car wash: '6 dollar Disneyland’

Chrissy Teigen’s oldest children just got their first taste of one of life's magical moments: the car wash.

Teigen shared a video on Instagram May 20, splicing together clips of her children Luna, 7, and Miles, newly 5, reacting in real time to their first trip through a car wash.

“A full minute of my kids in what is now known as ‘6 dollar disneyland,'" Teigen captioned the clip.

"6 dollar Disneyland." @chrissyteigen / Instagram

"(Their first time!)" she added in the comments section of her post.

Throughout the minute-long video — fittingly set to Rose Royce’s “Car Wash” — Luna and Miles sat in the backseat while their mom filmed the car wash experience.

“This is gonna be so scary,” Miles said at the start of the video.

“This is gonna be so cool,” Luna chimed in.

Both children watched in wonder as the car was soaked with water and soap and the lighting changed color in the car wash.

"Yeah!" Miles shouted about halfway through, seemingly past his initial fears.

At several points, Luna and Miles lifted their arms to place their hands on the sunroof to feel the warmth of the soapy water on the glass.

The magic of the car wash. @chrissyteigen / Instagram

As for whether Luna and Miles will get to experience “6 dollar Disneyland” again, it seems likely. To conclude the video, Luna addressed the camera, telling viewers, “See us next time on our next car wash video!”

Teigen’s husband, John Legend, shared his reaction to his children in the comment section, simply writing, “The joy.”

The couple, who have been married since September 2013, are also parents to a 4-month old daughter, Esti.

While Luna and Miles had their special time at the car wash with their mom, baby Esti has gotten to soak up several moments with her parents since she was born in January.

In March, Teigen shared an adorable video on Instagram of she and Legend making a “kiss sandwich” as they both planted a kiss on Esti’s cheeks.

Teigen has also reflected on her pregnancy with Esti, sharing her thoughts in the caption of an Instagram photo of the cookbook author in the tub with her youngest daughter.

“a boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars but you are too perfect to worry about any of it !” Teigen wrote.