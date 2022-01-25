IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Alternative View
Celine Dion celebrated the 21st birthday of her son with a sweet throwback photo from the day he was born.Denise Truscello / BBMA2016
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Celine Dion's oldest son has hit a major life milestone — René-Charles is 21!

The Grammy-winning singer shared a photo Tuesday to Instagram of her cradling her son as a newborn alongside late husband, René Angélil.

"René-Charles, 21 years of dreams have already passed," the proud mom captioned the sweet snap. "We gave you life… Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents."

She continued, “Since that day, I’ve been thriving as I watch you grow. Your intelligence, your generosity, your courage, and your great sensitivity never cease to move me. We guided you from our dreams, by holding your hand. Keep exploring and above all, listen to your heart knowing that you are always carried by our love, so that now your own dreams can come true.”

Dion, who shared the caption in both English and her native French, concluded with one last birthday wish.

"Have fun my darling…," she wrote. "We adore you! T.V.E.C. — Dad, Mom, Nelson and Eddy xx."

Dion, 53, frequently signs posts to her children with T.V.E.C., which is short for the French phrase “Tout va être correct." It translates to "everything will be okay."

Following in his famous parents' footsteps, René-Charles is also pursuing a career of music.

Dion and Angélil are also parents to twins Nelson and Eddy, 11. Earlier this month, the famed singer marked the sixth anniversary of her husband's death with a heartfelt social media post.

"I would be lying if I said I’m fine,” Dion wrote. "I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you’re there… I miss you."

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.