When one California girl decided she would like a unicorn for her backyard, the only reasonable solution was to contact the county for permission.

Identified only as Madeline, the girl's handwritten note dated November 14, read, "Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response. —Madeline"

Madeline, 6, wrote the county asking for permission to keep a unicorn in her backyard. Courtesy Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control wasted no time in replying to the young girl's request in a letter dated Nov. 30 titled, "Unicorn Licensing."

"I am pleased to tell you that the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control does license unicorns," the letter read.

But there were conditions. The letter stated:

1. The unicorn must be cared for in compliance with all animal caretaking regulations set forth in Los Angeles County Code Title 10.

2. The unicorn is given regular access to sunlight, moonbeams, and rainbows.

3. The unicorn is fed one of its favorite treats — watermelon — at least once each week.

4. The unicorn's horn must be maintained to be in good health. This requires polishing at least once a month with a soft cloth.

5. Any sparkles or glitter used on the unicorn must be nontoxic and biodegradable to ensure the unicorn's good health.

"It means something to kids when adults take them seriously and answer their letters," Marcia Mayeda tells TODAY.com. Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control

"It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals," the letter, from director Marcia Mayeda, continued. "I commend your sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance to keep a unicorn in Los Angeles County.

But Mayeda wasn't done.

"Enclosed is a preapproved unicorn license for when you can find one," she wrote. "In the meantime, because they are indeed very rare to find, we hope you will enjoy this enclosed unicorn with our compliments and appreciation for reaching out to our department."

Madeline's pre-approved unicorn license from Los Angeles County. Courtesy Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control

The social media post sharing the story has delighted followers.

"We had so much fun with it," Mayeda tells TODAY.com of Madeline's letter, which arrived via mail to her office. "My secretary saw it too and we both agreed — we have to do something for this girl."

Mayeda says it was important their team reward Madeline for being so conscientious.

"It means something to kids when adults take them seriously and answer their letters," she says.

The team never expected the special moment to go viral.

"We see a lot of bad things that happen to animals, bad things that happen to people from animals, (and) we deal with animal cruelty and abandonment," Mayeda says. "So when we get a letter like this, it’s so uplifting. Our whole department has been on cloud nine since we got the letter."

Madeline's new pet unicorn is ready for adoption. Courtesy Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control

Madeline turns 7 on December 16 and will go to her local animal care center, where she will be greeted by Mayeda — and her new pet unicorn.

