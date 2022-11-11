IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Black Friday sales are already happening — 70 deals from Walmart, Target, more

Here are the 20 funniest parents on social media this week

These are the moms and dads who made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Allison Slater Tate

Between time changes and elections, it's been a busy week. Time to share a laugh with your fellow parents.

Tale as old as time...

Wouldn't even surprise me at this point.

Pro tip.

This is why we can't have nice things.

Pause. Play. Pause. Play.

Accurate.

Showers are good.

It comes right after "We'll see."

Those were the days.

Welp, here goes nothing.

It's a fun age.

Sounds right.

An offer I can't refuse.

Fine, OK, whatever.

Truth.

YOU get a wallet-size photo and YOU get a wallet-size photo!

Wait, say that again?

Looking forward to it!

It is holy ground for many.

Why is this so true?

Related video:

See young fan get emotional meeting football hero Lamar Jackson

Nov. 9, 202201:05
Allison Slater Tate

Allison Slater Tate is a freelance writer and editor in Florida specializing in parenting and college admissions. She is a proud Gen Xer, ENFP, Leo, Diet Coke enthusiast, and champion of the Oxford Comma. She mortifies her four children by knowing all the trending songs on TikTok. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.