Adorable video captures little boy telling the ocean to chill in sign language

When you’re a hearing child to Deaf parents, it makes sense that everyone understands sign language — even the waves at the beach.

At home in Maryland, 3-year-old Luke Moreno’s first language is American Sign Language (ASL) and his second is English, his mom Janet Moreno told TODAY parents. Both Janet and her husband Daniel are Deaf.

Luke and his baby brother Jason, 9 months, live in both the Deaf and hearing worlds, their mom said.

On vacation in Florida earlier this month, Moreno captured Luke sweetly telling the ocean to wait in ASL.

“When I was recording him, I knew right at that instant that I caught the exact moment where, in his world, everything and everyone knows sign language,” Moreno said.

"When your CODA thinks the waves understand sign language," she wrote on the Instagram video.

CODA stands for Child of Deaf Adults.

The adorable moment is the perfect example of how rich Luke's life is.

“They are absolutely living in a colorful world because this means as the kids become older, they will gain so much — empathy, culture and experiences — by being exposed to both,” said Moreno, who is expecting their third child in December.

Moreno’s social media, Deaf Motherhood is a Ministry (@deafmotherhood) is meant to show what being a Deaf parent of hearing children is really like. She said it’s full of love and fun and Deaf parents are just as capable as hearing parents — something Moreno said “Deaf doubters” should know.

“Deaf parents are just like any other parents, it just means facing extra work and challenges we must navigate as a family,” she told TODAY Parents. “It requires extra patience, understanding and of course, compassion.”