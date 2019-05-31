Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 31, 2019, 2:05 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Amy DiLuna

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you'll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you'll enjoy!

It's incredible to think that Sesame Street is 50 years old, but then, try talking to a tween about how Mr. Snuffleupagus is imaginary and you'll be reminded how long you've been watching this show.

From Elmo to Bert and Ernie, Cookie Monster and new characters that continue to teach kids about inclusion, understanding and kindness, Sesame Street's iconic Muppets are a huge part of pop culture.

If you're one of the lucky ones to have signed up for the cross-country Sesame Street Road Trip, then you'll see its lasting impact in action: Thousands are expected to gather to see their favorite furry friends live. (Tickets to the free event are limited and many cities are sold out, so check here for info about your town).

If you can't make the road trip, your celebration can take place at home with sweet merchandise created to commemorate the 50th anniversary. What's best, much of which intentionally supports women- and mom-led businesses like tiny cupcake company Baked by Melissa and ingenious silicone plate makers ezpz.

Here are a few of our favorites.

Sesame Street X Puma big-kid Elmo slides, $35, Amazon

These extremely cute slides with a very Muppet-like furry footbed, will be all your bigger kids want to shuffle around in all summer (they also come in a Cookie Monster variety).

"Love: from Sesame Street" by Sesame Workshop, $10, Amazon

In "Love from Sesame Street," kids' favorite characters share what love means to them. Collective squee!

Out of Print Sesame Street Baby Onesie, $20, Amazon

Sure, at this age they're mostly chewing on them, but books will soon become your kid's most treasured toy.

Cookie Monster and Elmo silicone plates from ezpz + Sesame Street, $20, ezpzfun

You'll feel good feeding your littles off these sticky silicone plates, and you'll feel even better knowing you're supporting a mom-run business.

Sesame Street cupcakes, $30 for 25, Baked by Melissa

If you've never stuffed a whole mini-cupcake into your mouth, then are you even a parent? Baked By Melissa, purveyor of tiny cupcakes, teamed up with Sesame for these adorable muppet-themed sweets. We can't get over how she perfectly captured Oscar the Grouch.

"The Joy of Cookies: Cookie Monster's Guide to Life" by Cookie Monster, $9, Amazon

This is Cookie Monster's Guide to Life, and if Cookie is wrong, we don't want to be right.

Bombas Toddler Sesame Street Box, $30 for 4 pairs, Bombas

You have to love Bombas, a company that gives a clothing item for every pair of socks purchased. And how much more lovable does it get than these sweet socks?