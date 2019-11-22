Crew Gaines gives dad Chip Gaines' book a big kiss in adorable video

Joanna Gaines just shared an adorable clip on her social media, showing her youngest child, Crew, kiss the cover of a book featuring his dad, Chip!

The barefoot toddler, who celebrated his 17-month-birthday on Thursday, can be seen lovingly picking up his dad's book off a shelf. Running away, he puckers up and kisses his dad's image, giving lots of love any father would be lucky to get.

Joanna shared the clip to her 11.5 million followers on Instagram. Fans quickly took to the comments section to praise the cute moment. One wrote: "I believe my heart just jumped out of my body and melted on the floor! That little kiss." Another added, "I don’t know what’s cuter... those little bare feet or kissing the book."

The book was — of course — Chip Gaines' best-selling novel that came out in 2017. Titled "Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff," the book offers readers "a ringside seat as Chip relives some of his craziest antics and the lessons learned along the way."

The pair have been busy lately. They just opened a coffee shop in their hometown of Waco, Texas, they are developing a new TV network, and Joanna has a second cookbook that will hit shelves in April of next year.

Maybe Crew will kiss that cover, too!