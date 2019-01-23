Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 23, 2019, 1:04 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Crew Gaines is really going places!

Or, at least he should be going places fairly soon, now that he's gotten his passport photo taken.

On Tuesday night, Joanna Gaines posted an adorable photo of the 7-month-old infant being held aloft by dad Chip at the post office, smiling to get that all-important snapshot.

Generally people are told not to smile at the camera when having their passport photo taken, but we suspect they give babies a pass. Plus it's almost impossible to see Crew not smiling! Did you see his delightful photo in Carhartt work clothes Monday?

OK, there is this one of him sleeping. Crew does not necessarily smile when sleeping.

But there's a bonus to the photo of Crew in the post office — keep clicking through the images until Chip decides he has to get into the act, and cuddles up with his son, sticking out his tongue for the camera.

We know that one won't go in the passport, but we love it all the same!