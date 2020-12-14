“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Gabrielle Ruiz is expecting her first child after experiencing a devastating pregnancy loss in Nov. 2019.

“Today, on my 36th birthday, I am 20 weeks pregnant. Half way thru, right? Idk I’ve never gotten this far! We are pregnant, friends!” Ruiz wrote in an Instagram on Saturday.

In the photo, Ruiz, who is married to Philip Pisanchyn, cradles her baby bump.

Though Ruiz is smiling for the camera, the mom-to-be has said she has been struggling with anxiety during her rainbow pregnancy.

“I’ve… been scared. Every day. Since my last miscarriage,” Ruiz explained. “Every appointment ends w a breath of relief and a chocolate iced donut. You know what I’m talking about, mama warriors. But have to say, taking a new step in faith every day since we found out has been fulfilling. Because it’s not about me. It’s about protecting and guiding this baby into an unknown world.”

Ruiz told People that she and Pisanchyn, who have been married four years, are due in May.

The actress described her pregnancy loss last year on Instagram in heartbreaking detail. She recounted how her OB-GYN delivered the news and the mix of emotions that followed.

"I feel it is my duty to continue the transparency in sharing the secret story-telling of miscarriages. Because no one really talks about it as much as we should," Ruiz wrote at the time. "I now have the opportunity to tell you that you, my dear, are not alone.

Studies show that one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, a startling statistic given how quietly kept individual losses can be.