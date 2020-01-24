Craig Morgan shares birthday tribute to late son: 'I know I'll see him again'

Country singer Craig Morgan is remembering his time "loving and laughing" with his late son, Jerry, on what would have been Jerry's 23rd birthday.

Jerry died at 19 in 2016 when he fell under the water while tubing on a lake in Tennessee and went missing until his body was found a day later.

The singer wrote a touching remembrance on Facebook Friday, posting candid photos with his son and looking back on their time together.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"23 years ago today he was born and God gave him to us,'' Morgan wrote. "Seems like Just yesterday we were wrestling at turkey camp and laying on the roof looking at stars loving and laughing at everything in life.

"With Jerry there were more good days than bad, more laughter than anger, more sunshine than rain. His time on earth affected everyone he met in a positive way. He taught the teacher so much. Because I know his faith in God was real I know I’ll see him again. Today we celebrate his birthday thank you God I pray in the name of The Father The Son and the Holy Ghost he sees our love for him. We miss him."

Morgan released an emotional song last year about Jerry's loss called "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost," which he performed on TODAY in November.

"It hurts for me to sing it,'' Morgan said on TODAY. "It's not a song that I enjoy singing. But I do see that it's important that I do this. I'm a big believer and I think this is what God wants me to do, so I'm doing it in spite of the pain."

The song became a No. 1 iTunes hit after receiving support on social media from Blake Shelton, Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Clarkson and TODAY's own Carson Daly.

I would gladly give up my spot on country radio to get this song on.. Wow @cmorganmusic you blow me away brother.. There’s nothing easy or fun about writing a song like this but sometimes it’s just something you gotta do. https://t.co/QXJ2wiZ4cI — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 9, 2019

"They felt my pain and they hurt with me, and it's a very humbling thing,'' Morgan said on TODAY.