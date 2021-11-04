Craig Melvin's mom chimes in on his ear piercing — and his reaction is priceless!

Craig Melvin scored major dad points this week when he decided to not only accompany his almost 5-year-old daughter as she got her ears pierced for an early birthday present, but he also got a piercing of his own just to help her overcome some last-minute nerves.

That happened despite his declaration that he’s not “an ear piercing kind of guy.” But he is a hero kind of guy to his daughter, Sybil.

And on the 3rd hour of TODAY Thursday, he found out what another woman in his life thinks of his unexpected gesture — his mother.

Craig’s TODAY pals surprised him with a pre-taped clip straight from Betty Jo Melvin herself, which inspired him to say “Oh, no!” before he even heard a word of her message.

“What did I say when I found out that Craig got his ear pierced? I said, ‘Oh, my goodness! I can’t believe my child, Craig Melvin, has gotten his ear pierced,’” she noted matter-of-factly, as she stood with one hand on her hip.