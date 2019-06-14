Courteney Cox is known for her acting, but her writing isn’t too shabby, either.

The former “Friends” star shared a sweet message on Instagram for daughter Coco, who turned 15 on Thursday.

“Happy birthday sweet Coco!” Cox, 54, wrote. “You are such a gift to me and have brought so much joy and love to my life. What a unique soul you are. Such a caring, kind, feisty, sensitive, hilarious, talented, goofy, free spirited, beautiful girl. You’re my anchor and my teacher. I love you.”

Coco is the daughter of Cox and her ex-husband, David Arquette.

Earlier this week, Cox took to Instagram for another post focused on Coco, who wore a dress that her mother took out on the town for a movie premiere more than two decades ago.

“I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later...” Cox wrote.

Cox and Coco often appear on Instagram together. The proud mama posted a photo of them on Easter.

Back in March, she also showed off Coco’s pipes when she sang with Snow Patrol during a concert in California. Cox is dating band member Johnny McDaid.

Could singing be in Coco's future? That remains to be seen, but Cox appears to support the idea. In addition to sharing the clip of her singing, the actress directed her in a music video when she was just 12 years old.