Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 21, 2019, 6:33 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Courteney Cox has revealed that mechanical problems on a recent flight to Mexico with friend Jennifer Aniston were so worrisome that she texted her daughter in case anything disastrous happened.

Cox, 54, spoke to Extra about reaching out to her daughter, Coco, 14, and her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, during her turbulent trip on a private plane from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as part of Aniston's 50th birthday celebration.

Courteney Cox sent a text message to her daughter during an in-flight emergency. FilmMagic

"I sent a little text to Coco, 'I love you,''' Cox said. “I didn’t say why, and to Johnny ... I told him everything that was going on and I FaceTimed him after."

The flight had an ominous beginning for Cox and her "Friends" co-star shortly after the plane took off from the ground.

"I’m not afraid of flying at all ... my dad was a pilot ... but I was really scared because when we were taking off, we heard this really loud bang," Cox said. "I was like, 'Oh, that sounds like we should probably check that tire.'"

"There was no tire at all, there was no wheel. Luckily, there are two wheels on each side and two in the front."

Cox was flying to Mexico for a girls trip as part of the 50th birthday celebration for "Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston. Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Thankfully the trip ended with no issues after the unsettling start.

"I have to say, we were in the air for four hours, burning off fuel and just thought of what it is going to be like when we land," Cox explained. "It was a really smooth landing."

People magazine reported that the plane made an emergency landing at Ontario International Airport in Ontario, California, so the actresses could switch planes.

Once they were safely on the ground in Mexico, Cox was able to give her friend her 50th birthday gift.

"A bunch of us got her a pottery wheel and lessons, even though she’s a great artist, and a table, a big beautiful antique table,'' Cox told Extra.