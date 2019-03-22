Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 22, 2019, 2:20 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

The path to parenthood wasn't an easy one for Courteney Cox.

The former "Friends" star recently talked about her journey on her Facebook Watch docuseries, "9 Months with Courteney Cox," and on Thursday night, she opened up about the topic again during a visit to "Busy Tonight."

As a mother who once worried she'd never become one, the 54-year-old actress told host Busy Philipps the struggle to start a family is a topic close to her heart.

"I like real human stories and, yes, I had a difficult time," she said, referring to the years she and ex-husband David Arquette tried for a baby before welcoming their daughter, Coco, to the world in 2004. "I had a lot of miscarriages, and I don't think that's something that people shouldn't talk about, because ... it was unfortunate but it happens."

It's estimated that one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, but according to the March of Dimes, the true number could be as high as one in two, since pregnancy loss often occurs before a woman even knows she is pregnant.

Cox said the one thing she knew for certain was that, "I didn't want to give up."

She's talking about it all now for a simple reason.

"I just think it's important to get things out there so people can realize they're not alone," she said.