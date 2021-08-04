Watch Courteney Cox and daughter Coco perform a classic Adele song

Courteney Cox's daughter once again proves that talent runs in the family.

The "Friends" star posted a video on Instagram Wednesday of her daughter, Coco Arquette, 17, singing a powerful cover of Adele's "Chasing Pavements."

"I love my Coconut’s voice," Cox, 57, captioned the video featuring musician Joel Taylor playing guitar. The proud mom glances at her daughter a few times as she backs her up on the piano.

This is hardly the first time Cox has shared her daughter's vocals on social media. The two celebrated Mother's Day this year with a cover of "Cardigan" by Taylor Swift.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers," Cox wrote on Instagram.

Last year the mother-daughter duo paired up for a beautiful rendition of Demi Lovato's "Anyone."

Like most teenagers, Coco needed a bit of convincing to film a duet with her mom. "When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating,” Cox captioned the "Anyone" post. “Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it."

Singing is not the only way Cox and her daughter have been bonding. The actor hopped on the TikTok train in January 2020, posting a video of her and Coco dancing.

"Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them," she captioned a clip in which the two perform a sassy dance.

Last month Cox posted a sweet video of her and her daughter playing "who knows who best" in which they (mostly correctly) answer each other's favorite meals, pet peeves and more.

