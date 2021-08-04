IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Courteney Cox and daughter Coco perform a classic Adele song

Cox wrote that she loves her "Coconut’s voice."
/ Source: TODAY
By Ananya Panchal

Courteney Cox's daughter once again proves that talent runs in the family.

The "Friends" star posted a video on Instagram Wednesday of her daughter, Coco Arquette, 17, singing a powerful cover of Adele's "Chasing Pavements."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSKacSQno0m

"I love my Coconut’s voice," Cox, 57, captioned the video featuring musician Joel Taylor playing guitar. The proud mom glances at her daughter a few times as she backs her up on the piano.

This is hardly the first time Cox has shared her daughter's vocals on social media. The two celebrated Mother's Day this year with a cover of "Cardigan" by Taylor Swift.

Related

Pop Culture

Pop CultureWatch Courteney Cox and daughter Coco team up for performance of Taylor Swift song

"Happy Mother’s Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers," Cox wrote on Instagram.

Last year the mother-daughter duo paired up for a beautiful rendition of Demi Lovato's "Anyone."

Like most teenagers, Coco needed a bit of convincing to film a duet with her mom. "When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating,” Cox captioned the "Anyone" post. “Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it."

Singing is not the only way Cox and her daughter have been bonding. The actor hopped on the TikTok train in January 2020, posting a video of her and Coco dancing.

"Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them," she captioned a clip in which the two perform a sassy dance.

Last month Cox posted a sweet video of her and her daughter playing "who knows who best" in which they (mostly correctly) answer each other's favorite meals, pet peeves and more.

Related:

Courteney Cox re-creates her classic ‘Friends’ turkey dance

Dec. 8, 202000:53
Ananya Panchal

Ananya Panchal is a summer intern for TODAY Digital who enjoys writing all things pop culture and community features. She is a senior at Boston University and the chairwoman of the university’s independent student newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Ananya loves spending days at beaches in the Bay Area, her hometown and never gets tired of re-watching “Friends.”