Courteney Cox celebrates daughter Coco's 16th birthday with throwback video

Coco Arquette hit a milestone birthday on Saturday!

To celebrate her daughter's sweet sixteen, Courteney Cox shared a sweet throwback video of Coco on Instagram. In the video, Coco practices her figure skating and dance moves on the ice, stopping to make funny faces and pose for the camera along the way.

“Happy sweet 16th cocolo,” Cox captioned the video. “You’re my little quirk of the universe. I love you ♥️♥️♥️”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Coco’s father, David Arquette, shared a post of his own to celebrate her 16th birthday on June 13. On Instagram, he shared a photo of Coco holding one of his sons along with a family photo of Arquette, his wife Christina McLarty, and their two sons, Augustus and Charlie.

“Happy Sweet Sixteen to my beautiful daughter @cocoarquette_,” he captioned the birthday post. “I love you more than life itself! I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become.”

The comments section on her mom's post was flooded with plenty of love and birthday wishes for Coco's big day.

“Looks at those moves !! 💕 Happy Birthday @cocoarquette_," Reese Witherspoon commented.

Busy Phillips chimed in, writing, “Omgg. This is the Coco i remember 😭❤️ Happy sweet 16th! I can’t believe it!❤️❤️”

Despite being in quarantine for her milestone birthday, Coco and her mom have been enjoying their time spent inside, including filming plenty of TikTok videos. On May 24, the former "Friends" star received a makeover by her daughter and shared the process and final results on Instagram.

In the video, Coco gives her mom a shimmery eyeshadow look, some subtle eyeliner, and two not-so-subtle under eye tattoos, including a teardrop.

"I asked coco to do my make-up... I guess you get what you pay for!" she captioned the video.