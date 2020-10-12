A couple who lost two of their children in a horrific car accident in July welcomed a healthy baby boy last week.

Crystal and Brad Sparks chose the name Nixon Daniel for their seventh child.

“Nixon comes to us at a time of great distress for our family,” Brad wrote in a Facebook post announcing the newborn’s birth. “While in our hours of sorrow and tears of sadness at missing Bailey and Landon, the Lord in this grace has given us a bright light of hope and goodness with Nixon.”

Crystal was driving along a dark, rural highway in New Mexico with Brad and their six kids on July 12 when she lost control of the vehicle. An initial investigation indicated that the crash was due to driver fatigue.

Bailey, 12, and Landon, 10, died from injuries sustained in the wreck. Cameryn, 14, Sadie, 7, Jackson, 5, Wilson, 3, and the Sparks’ unborn baby survived.

Crystal Sparks and her miracle baby, Nixon Daniel. Courtesy Abe Daher

Close family friend Abe Daher recalled racing to the scene of the crash after Brad called him in the middle of the night.

“If you saw the way the car looked, you’d never believe six people walked away. The passenger compartment was crushed to the size of a backpack,” Daher told TODAY Parents.

Crystal, 37, who was seven months pregnant at the time, suffered a punctured lung and multiple broken bones, but Nixon was completely unharmed.

"It really is a miracle," Daher said. "Crystal's body protected him."

Daher said the Campo, California-based family are working together to process their "agonizing" loss. The surviving siblings have been sleeping in the same room since the accident.

Brad Sparks with his newborn son, Nixon Daniel. Courtesy Abe Daher

“Brad and Crystal have been leaning into their faith,” Daher revealed. “I can’t even begin to describe to you the amount of pain that Crystal experiences and what she’s trying to overcome emotionally. Her faith brings her comfort.”

Last month, Crystal paid tribute to Bailey on National Daughter's Day.

"I think it hurts a little more each day. You and Munch left such a hole in my heart. Love you sweet girl," Crystal wrote on Facebook. "Can you maybe ask a God for a favor... can you ask Him to let this little boy come sooner than later please? This mama’s body is tired and worn out. It’s so bittersweet as i think more on him being here, but without you."

Days later, she opened up about life without Landon. In the post she recalled coming home and finding the power had gone out.

"Papa was getting the generator and cords up and running and was really missing you. You were his right hand man. Always there to help and asking questions, wanting to learn how things worked. Ready to take it on," she wrote. "Love and miss you beyond words."

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Related video: