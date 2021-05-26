Couple hides money in baby products in viral act of kindness

A couple's act of kindness, aimed at parents of babies and toddlers, is going viral after they shared a video detailing their outing to several California Target stores to hide money inside commonly purchased baby items.

Krystal Duhaney has a 5- and 8-year-old and is expecting her third child in October with her husband, Patrick. Duhaney, who is a nurse and lactation consultant, says on a recent shopping trip, she and Patrick noticed how expensive most essential baby items had gotten since their first days as new parents.

Krystal Duhaney with her children, Patrick Jr., 8, and Skylar, 5. Troy Harvey

"We recalled how hard it was for us as new parents to afford some of the basics," she told TODAY Parents, "and we could imagine how difficult it must be during this pandemic."

The couple wanted to brighten the day of a few new parents, so they decided to hide money in essential baby items like formula containers, diaper boxes, baby bottle boxes and breast pump supplies at three of their local Target stores.

In an Instagram reel sharing the kind deeds, Duhaney explains, while tucking cash into items in the baby aisles: "When we had our first baby, we struggled to make ends meet. Now that I own a successful business, I wanted to give back because I know how hard it can be."

"You're doing a great job and your baby loves you so much," she reminds parents as the video ends.

Duhaney says they hid around $1,000 that day, all for a very personal reason.

"When we were new parents, the saying, 'It takes a village,' really rang true," the founder of Milky Mama, a breastfeeding support organization, shared. "Our neighbors, coworkers, friends and family members showered us with meals, pitched in to help with yard work and so much more. It was so amazing to feel supported and to know that there were people out there that cared. I wanted other parents who may be feeling alone to know someone out there cares about them."

Duhaney says it's her hope that the parents who find her hidden gifts not only feel supported, but also pay the act of kindness forward.

"I hope they help other parents that are in need," she said. "The world needs more kindness and I'm hoping our video inspired others to spread joy and kindness wherever they go."