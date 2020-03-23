Sign up for our newsletter

Country stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have welcomed their first child, an adorable baby boy named Hayes Andrew Hurd.

Morris, 29, introduced her newborn son to the world Monday by sharing a gallery of photos of him on Instagram.

One pic finds the new mom holding her baby close to her as she lies in her hospital bed. Another shows proud dad Hurd, 33, gazing down at his son in his arms. In one sweet pic, Hurd is seen kissing his wife as she rests in bed shortly after giving birth.

"Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives," Morris wrote next to the photos.

The Nashville-based singer-songwriters revealed they were expecting last October when Morris shared a photo of her baring her baby bump on Instagram.

The Grammy winner, who released both an album and a single titled “Girl” in early 2019, wrote, “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out.”

“See you in 2020, little one,” Morris added.

Hurd, 32, announced the news with his own photo — a black-and-white photo that showed the parents-to-be gazing into each other’s eyes.

Despite the moving image, Hurd's caption included a hilarious "Seinfeld" joke.

“MY BOYS CAN SWIM,” he wrote. “BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life...”

It's a happy week for Morris and Hurd, who will also celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Congratulations, Maren and Ryan!