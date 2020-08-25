Country star Mickey Guyton is expecting her 1st child: 'I'm so excited and terrified'

Country music star Mickey Guyton is going to be a mom!

The "Black Like Me" singer, who's married to attorney Grant Savoy, announced Tuesday on Instagram that she's expecting her first child with ultrasound photos of her baby on the way.

"Even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself. I'm so excited to announce that I'm having a baby! My life completely changed in an instant. Literally nothing else matters," Guyton, 37, gushed in her caption.

"I'm so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom," she added.

Guyton showed off her baby bump in a photo she shared to her Instagram story. mickeyguyton/Instagram

The singer also shared a photo of herself showing off her baby bump in her Instagram story. "God sent me an angel in these dark times and I am beyond grateful and terrified and all of the things," she wrote.

Guyton's famous pals cheered about her baby news in the comments.

"Congratulations, Mickey! You are going to be everything this sweet one needs," wrote "This Is Us" star and singer Chrissy Metz.

"Sweet little one. This baby will be so lucky to have you as a mom," added fellow country star Maren Morris, who welcomed son Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd five months ago.

Guyton and Savoy married in June 2017 after seven years together in an intimate ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii.

"Having a big wedding is really not my thing, so when my family decided on a vacation to Kauai, I thought, 'Why not let it be a family-vacation-turned-wedding?'" Guyton told People at the time. "We got married in front of 23 family and friends on the beach ... The entire day was so beautiful and intimate with lots of laughs and tears."

The singer shared a cute photo of the couple at their wedding to celebrate Valentine's Day this past February. In the caption, she joked to her husband, "Looks like you're stuck with me."