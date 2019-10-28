Country singer Ned LeDoux and his wife, Morgan, have shared the heartbreaking news that their 2-year-old daughter, Haven, died last week in a tragic choking accident.

"It is with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friends and fans that their two year old daughter Haven passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident in the home. The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time," read a statement posted Sunday to LeDoux's Facebook page.

The 42-year-old singer shared a photo of Haven on Sept. 15 to celebrate the little girl's second birthday. In the pic, Haven is seen smiling next to a table full of balloons and treats.

"Turned the big #2 today! Happy to be home for this special day. What a character this one," LeDoux gushed in the caption.

The singer and his wife live in the Flint Hills region of eastern Kansas. The couple, who celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in May, are also parents to a 9-year-old son named Bronson.

LeDoux is the son of the late country star and rodeo champion Chris LeDoux. He released his debut album, "Sagebrush," in 2017. A follow-up album, "Next in Line," is scheduled to be released in November.

Our hearts go out to the LeDoux family at this sad time.