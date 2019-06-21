When it comes to giving birth, your plans don’t always go as expected — something Jessa Seewald knows firsthand!

The “Counting On” star (née Jessa Duggar) and her husband, Ben Seewald, welcomed their third child, Ivy Jane, last month and it turns out she gave birth on her couch at home.

“Our birth plan through this whole pregnancy was that we would deliver at a birthing suite at the hospital with the midwife there,” Jessa, 26, said in a TLC video showing the dramatic birth. “However, the morning that my water broke was the morning that my midwife had left town for a week.”

Her due date was 10 days away and if anything, she guessed she would deliver the baby a few days late.

However, when her water broke in her kitchen, she and Ben switched to their backup plan of a home birth, using a different midwife.

In the TLC video, Jessa tried some home remedies to speed up her contractions, including walking up and down the stairs and drinking a strawberry and castor oil smoothie.

Eventually, after about three hours in labor, she delivered her baby girl on her sofa with the help of a team of midwives, who placed large pads on the couch to protect it throughout the birth.

There didn’t seem to be a dry eye in the room when Jessa held Ivy Jane for the first time, and Ben opened up later about the emotional moment.

“It was a really special moment meeting our third little baby for the first time,” he said in an interview afterward with TLC. “You’re just looking at me and crying, and it’s making me get all choked up.”

After the birth, Jessa’s bleeding wasn’t stopping, so her family called an ambulance to take her to the hospital. Today, mom and baby are doing well, and Jessa has been sharing adorable pictures of Ivy on Instagram.

This is the first girl for Ben and Jessa, who share older sons Henry, 2, and Spurgeon, 3.

“Waiting through pregnancy to meet your baby seems like it takes forever for baby’s arrival to be here,” Jessa said. “And so those first few moments right after the baby’s born are the absolute sweetest moments of your life. Just looking at that sweet baby, I always cry.”