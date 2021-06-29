TLC cancels 'Counting On' after Josh Duggar's arrest on child sex abuse charges

TLC reality show "Counting On" has been canceled following Josh Duggar's charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," the network said in an emailed statement to TODAY Parents. "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

The show featured the family's older children as they celebrated life milestones.

"Counting On" — which last aired in September 2020 — was a spinoff from "19 Kids & Counting" which chronicled Jim Bob and Michele Duggar and their many children, including oldest son Josh. The original show was canceled after 2015 allegations that Duggar molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

On April 30, Josh was charged in Arkansas for receipt and possession of child pornography.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time," Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said in a statement posted to their website earlier this year. "The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

In May, a judge ruled that the former reality TV star would be released to third party custodians Lacount and Maria Reber while he awaits trial.

Late Tuesday, Jinger Duggar Vuolo expressed her heartfelt thanks to the network and fans.

"We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew 'Counting On' and are excited for the next chapter in our lives," the mom of two wrote. "We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds."