Connecticut elementary teacher accused of using chokehold on students

A Connecticut teacher resigned after she was arrested and accused of putting chokeholds on three students, including one who passed out, officials said Monday.

Stefanie Sanabria, 50, is no longer teaching at Brookside Elementary School after her arrest last week in connection to the Feb. 24 incident, according to a statement from Norwalk Public Schools.

Sanabria, who was hired by Norwalk schools Aug. 24, 2021, resigned Friday, a district spokesperson said.

At the time of the incident, Sanabria was working as a math coach and “demonstrated a martial arts chokehold on three fifth-grade students in class,” according to a Norwalk police statement.

“As a result of the chokehold, authorities said one of the students went unconscious,” police said. “The student was immediately treated by the school nurse. “

The district said Sanabria was “demonstrating defensive holds to students” when one of them “fainted during that demonstration.”

“Fortunately, the student did not sustain any permanent injury,” the district said. “The safety of our students is our first concern, and we immediately investigated the situation involving Ms. Sanabria when it occurred.”

The Danbury resident was booked on suspicion of strangulation, risk of injury to minor and reckless endangerment.

Messages left on Sanabria’s publicly listed phone numbers and email addresses were not immediately returned Monday.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.