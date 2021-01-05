Congressman Jamie Raskin reveals son's farewell note

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

In a long obituary posted to Medium on Monday, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, and his wife, Sarah, confirmed that their 25-year-old son Thomas "Tommy" Bloom Raskin died on Dec. 31 by suicide.

The obituary focuses on Tommy's life and the incredible service he had done throughout his 25 years.

The tribute described the many hours he spent tutoring and giving back to the community, as well as his dedication to veganism. It highlighted his academic achievements and noted his charitable side: as a teaching assistant at Harvard University, the second-year law student gave away half of his teaching salary and made donations in honor of his students.

Thomas (Tommy) Bloom Raskin with his family. Courtesy Rep. Jamie Raskin / Medium

"Tommy Raskin had a perfect heart, a perfect soul, a riotously outrageous and relentless sense of humor, and a dazzling radiant mind," the obituary reads.

The Harvard Law School student is survived by his two sisters, Hannah and Tabitha, as well as his parents and a large swath of extended family.

His obituary explains that Tommy was "tortured" by a "blindingly painful and merciless 'disease called depression' ... a kind of relentless torture in the brain for him."

“Despite very fine doctors and a loving family and friendship network of hundreds who adored him beyond words and whom he adored too, the pain became overwhelming and unyielding and unbearable at last for our dear boy, this young man of surpassing promise to our broken world," his obituary reads. "On the last hellish brutal day of that godawful miserable year of 2020, when hundreds of thousands of Americans and millions of people all over the world died alone in bed in the darkness from an invisible killer disease ravaging their bodies and minds, we also lost our dear, dear, beloved son, Hannah and Tabitha’s beloved irreplaceable brother, a radiant light in this broken world.

“He left us this farewell note on New Year’s Eve day: ‘Please forgive me. My illness won today. Please look after each other, the animals, and the global poor for me. All my love, Tommy.’”

