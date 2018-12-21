Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Comedian John Crist has perfectly summed up every peak-Dad reaction to a family trip to Disney.

"Make believe your feet aren't sore, this is Disney, use your imagination!"

In a hilarious video, Crist becomes a typical parent navigating a brood of kids through the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

In less than two minutes, Crist touches upon nearly every frustration parents will face with their visit, including:

Requests for swag: “Forty-five dollars for bedazzled mouse ears? Baby, you want these or you want to go to college?”

Shows that aren't worth the long lines: "We’re not waiting an hour and a half for impressions of France, OK? Eat a baguette and lose a world war, that’s my impression of France.

The constant hunger: “No, you cannot have Goofy-shaped chicken nuggets. Sit down. Your mother brought ham sandwiches.”

Crist also manages to throw shade at the competition (he's looking at you, Six Flags) and parents who give in to their overtired kids ("No I’m not going to push him in a stroller. He’s four.")

Now, we have to point out, Crist does not have children of his own. But his montage in "Every parent at Disney" will appeal to anyone who has visited an amusement park. And to anyone who share his aversion to adults dressed up as overgrown Disney figures.

But to all parents who end up going to the Magic Kingdom, have hope: all sit-down restaurants at Disney World now serve alcoholic beverages!

This story was first published on August 13, 2018.