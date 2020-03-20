Comedian Hasan Minhaj and wife celebrate arrival of baby boy

Sign up for our newsletter

Comedian Hasan Minhaj and his wife have a new addition — and he's a beautiful distraction from the current health crisis.

Thursday night, Minhaj posted on his Instagram account that he and his wife, Beena Patel, were welcoming their baby son to the world.

"Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments," he wrote. "Welcome to the world little guy."

The host of "Patriot Act" and his wife share another child, a daughter born in April 2018. They have been married since 2015.

Minhaj joked about having more kids in his announcement on Thursday.

"The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it’s done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot," he wrote.