The temperatures might be dropping in parts of the country, but the internet kept our hearts warm this week with sweet pictures of Halloween costumes and candy-laden kiddos. Here were some of the other moments that made us smile:

An ER nurse surprised his sweetheart with a fitting proposal

Jacob and Kelsey are both emergency room nurses at a Georgia hospital, and their romance has blossomed over the past year. When Kelsey was recently called to the hospital's rooftop helipad, she thought it was just another day at work and dutifully arrived with a stretcher. Jacob had other plans, though.

Congratulations, Jacob and Kelsey!

A college student missed her mom's cooking ... so her mom came up with a sweet solution

When college student and entrepreneur Lauren Hollis told her mom she was sad the food she cooks never tastes like her mom's, she didn't expect to wake up the next morning with six videos from her mom with instructions for making her favorite foods waiting for her.

Hollis began posting the videos to her TikTok feed, and now the internet feels appropriately mothered.

"Please do more. My mom never taught me how to cook. I need help lol," wrote one commenter.

"She's OUR mom now," wrote another.

We're fans, Mama Hollis!

Craig Melvin won our hearts by rocking an earring

When Craig Melvin's daughter Sybil turned 5 this week, the time had finally come for her to get her dearest wish: pierced ears.But she was nervous.

At her request, Craig agreed to get his own ear pierced in solidarity. That led to his little boy, Dell, 7, taking the plunge too, as well as his wife, Lindsay Czarniak.

This was a big deal for Craig. “All of my family and friends who've known me for a long time are flat-out stunned about the piercing,” he laughed. “I'm not the piercing kind of guy.”

If that wasn't sweet enough, when Craig's mom Betty Jo was asked for her opinion of his new accessory, he had the cutest reaction, squirming in his seat, looking absolutely stunned and whispering to Al Roker, “You called my mom?!”

But Betty Jo was as proud of Craig as we are. Good job, Dad!

A boy's generosity on Halloween made thousands swoon

A young Ohio boy named Dylan Suiter was out trick-or-treating on Halloween when he encountered something horrifying on a neighbor's porch: an empty candy bowl. He quickly reached into his own bag and left some of his candy in the bowl for other children to find.

Dylan had no idea that his spontaneous gesture would be seen by anybody else — but it went viral after it got captured by a doorbell camera.

"Who would have thought one random act of kindness would have got this much attention!" Dylan's mother Sarah Suiter told NBC affiliate WLWT-TV in Cincinnati. "One proud momma and makes all the times you think you're failing as a parent put into perspective that we are doing something right."

Way to go, Dylan — and Dylan's mom!

A deaf baby grew emotional hearing her mom for the first time

TikTok user @christina_pax posted a video of her baby girl, who is deaf, receiving a hearing aid and hearing her mother's voice for the first time this week.

"I debated on whether to post this video of of my Deaf daughter hearing my voice for the first time," Christina narrated over the video. "Hearing aids are not some magical 'fix' for Deaf people. Deaf people don't need to be fixed. They're just a tool to access sound."

As her baby girl's face shows a range of emotions from confusion to fear to joy to love, Christina added, "But this was a pretty special moment for us."

Baby girl is not the only one feeling emotions over this moment. Thank you for sharing it with us, Christina, and for clarifying the meaning of it for you.

One boy's story reminds us that 'there's value in everybody'

Fair warning: This story will likely make you cry, but it will be worth it.

When Ernie Johnson, host of the "Inside the NBA," announced the death of his son Michael this week at the age of 33, the NBA on TNT shared Michael's adoption story again and its powerful message.

Michael was born in Romania and had Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Johnson and his wife Cheryl adopted Michael in 1991.

Cheryl met 3-year-old Michael at a Romanian orphanage, where she learned he had been found abandoned in a park at birth and had never been outside again. He could not walk or talk.

"There’s value in everybody."



Back in 2019, Ernie shared a powerful message about his son Michael.



Michael Johnson passed away at age 33 on Friday, but his impact will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/MAdSsFrhQ4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 2, 2021

"He’s three years old and he’s got this fatal disease, and you don’t know what you’re going to do and how you’re going to handle that, you wonder, where’s the value?" Johnson said. "What’s amazing is the value reveals itself."

Michael went on to form relationships that changed the people he knew and loved. As his dad said, "There's value in everybody."

We dare you not to smile back at this baby

If you have been anywhere in the vicinity of TikTok lately, you've seen the "caught a vibe" trend set to Willow Smith and The Anxiety's song "Meet Me at Our Spot." Our favorite entry is that of TikTok user @elijahmayanja91 and his adorable baby.

We love your vibe!

