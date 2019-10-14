Sign up for our newsletter

A Samford University football player kicked off family weekend by surprising his stepdad with a name change.

In a now-viral video, George Grimwade-Musto — formerly known as George Andrew Grimwade — reveals that Michael Musto has raised him since second grade.

For one 🐶, Family Weekend meant just a bit more.#AllForSAMford🐶🐾 pic.twitter.com/urRXQAEF6V — Samford Football (@SamfordFootball) October 7, 2019

“He doesn’t have anyone to carry on his last name,” the offensive lineman, 22, explains. “I feel like I owe it to him to carry on his last name. I just want his legacy to live on forever. I don’t want it to end with him.”

The two are so close that Grimwade-Musto admits it feels strange to call him a stepdad.

The clip, which was produced by the Alabama school, then cuts to Grimwade-Musto breaking the news to his stepfather before a big game.

“Hey, you know how much I love you, right?” Grimwade-Musto asks. “How I always treasure the time I have with you? And how you’re my world?”

That's when college senior turns around to reveal his his new jersey. Above the No. 76 is the last name Musto.

George Grimwade-Musto and his stepfather, Michael Musto. Samford University Athletics/ Youtube

A stunned Musto takes it all in and then bursts into tears.

As they hug, a weeping Musto tells the athlete, "You're my son."

Head coach Chris Hatcher was crying too.

“They are such a special family,” Hatcher told TODAY Parents, noting that that Musto and his wife, Michelle Musto, relocate to the Birmingham area from Florida every football season, so they could be at all the games.

“I’ve always been impressed by how close George is to his parents,” Hatcher said.

Musto-Grimwade frequently shares photos of his parents on Instagram, calling them “my biggest supporters on and off the field.”