Pink says she is taking a break from music to focus on 'a year of the family'

Before she was slated to perform at the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Pink took to the red carpet with her family in tow. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she promised to take a break from music in order to focus on family.

"Yeah, we did two-and-a-half years and Willow is back in school now and Jameson's gonna start pre-school soon, so it's kind of the year of the family," she said, with both of her children and her husband, Carey Hart, by her side.

Jameson Hart, Willow Hart, Pink and Carey Hart attend the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. John Shearer / WireImage,

Pink also explained that she is taking a break to let her supportive husband focus on his career.

"Carey has a lot to going on as well," she shared. "He is super supportive. He follows me around the world and now, it's his turn."

The singer-songwriter said she brings her family to award shows because they "make it fun for me."

"They have so much fun and there is so much to see and that's pretty cool," she said.

Earlier in the interview, the reporter reminded the couple that they are about to celebrate their 14-year anniversary.

"He deserves a trophy," Pink quipped.

When asked how they keep the flame alive, the pair responded: "We fight nicer."

Could we love them anymore? We seriously don't think so!