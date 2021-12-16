35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly.

While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.

Christmas jokes

1. What did Santa say at the start of the race? Ready, set, ho ho ho!

2. Why are Christmas trees so bad at sewing? They always drop their needles.

3. What’s an elf’s favorite sport? North Pole-vaulting.

4. Why didn’t Rudolph get a good report card? Because he went down in history.

5. What do you call a snowman with a six-pack? The abdominal snowman.

6. Why is a foot a good Christmas present? Because it makes a good stocking filler.

7. How does Rudolph know when Christmas is coming? He refers to his calen-deer.

8. What do you call a greedy elf? Elfish.

Funny Christmas jokes for kids

9. What is a Christmas tree's favorite candy? Orna-mints.

10. Why do Donner and Blitzen get to take so many coffee breaks? Because they are Santa’s star bucks!

11. What kind of music do elves like best? Wrap music.

12. Why is it so cold at Christmas? Because it’s in Decembrrrrrr.

13. What do you call Santa when he doesn’t move? Santa Pause.

14. Why did the gingerbread man go to the doctor? He was feeling crummy.

15. What is Santa's dog’s name? Santa Paws!

16. What does an elf study in school? The elfabet.

17. How do sheep wish each other happy holidays? Merry Christmas to ewe.

18. What's the difference between the Christmas alphabet and the regular alphabet? The Christmas alphabet has Noel.

19. What did the gingerbread man put under his blankets? A cookie sheet.

20. Where does a snowman keep his money? In a snow bank.

21. Why did the little boy bring his Christmas tree to the hair salon? It needed a little trim.

22. What do snowmen eat for lunch? Icebergers.

23. How does a sheep say Merry Christmas? Fleece Navidad.

24. What do monkeys sing at Christmas? Jungle bells!

25. Why did the Christmas tree go to the dentist? It needed a root canal.

26. What did one Christmas tree say to another? Lighten up!

27. What is Santa's favorite kind of candy? Jolly Ranchers.

28. What do elves do after school? Their gnome work.

29. What do snowmen eat for breakfast? Frosted Flakes.

30. Why did Santa get a parking ticket on Christmas? He left his sleigh in a snow parking zone.

Christmas knock knock jokes for kids

31. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Noah. Noah who? Noah good Christmas joke?

32. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Chris. Chris who? Christmas is here!

33. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Interrupting Santa. Inter–Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas!

34. Knock Knock! Who's there? Mary. Mary who? Mary Christmas!

35. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Hannah. Hannah who? Hannah partridge in a pear tree.

