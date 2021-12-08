IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 holiday hosting must-haves, from a s'mores maker to an instant print camera

Christina Ricci's new baby girl bears the name of an ancient queen

The actor's second child already has a cute nickname, too!
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

It's a girl for Christina Ricci and her husband, Mark Hampton!

The actor announced the happy news on Instagram Wednesday.

"Baby Cleo is here," Ricci, 41, captioned a video of the newborn sleeping in a hospital bassinet alongside a series of heart emojis. "We are so in love with her. Also she has the most incredible dad imaginable @markhamptonhair."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXPEndvBmXa

The proud dad didn't miss an opportunity to brag on his new bundle of joy as well — and shared her regal full name.

"My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we’re all resting after such an eventful morning.. welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton," Hampton, 37, wrote alongside a photo of baby Cleo wrapped in a hospital blanket.

According to the baby names website Nameberry, Cleopatra carries a weighty connotation.

"The name Cleopatra is a girl's name of Greek origin meaning 'glory of the father,'" Nameberry reports, adding that it is "a royal name in ancient Egypt that's never quite made it to the modern world, though nickname Cleo is widely used."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXOx6IiOvG0

Ricci is also mom to a son, Freddie, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen.

Related

Pop Culture

Pop CultureChristina Ricci is married! See her laidback wedding-day look

In August 2021, the “Addams Family” star and Hampton revealed that they were expecting their first child together. Ricci posted a close-up of an ultrasound of their baby on Instagram, writing, “Life keeps getting better. 🎉♥️🎉♥️🎉.”

Hampton also shared a series of sonograms to his Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSZ71w9l9Ei

It's not the only time the couple has chosen Instagram to announce big news.

Just two months later, the couple announced they had tied the knot in matching Instagram posts. “Mr. and Mrs. 💒❤️‍🔥💕,” Ricci captioned her post.

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.