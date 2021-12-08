Christina Ricci's new baby girl bears the name of an ancient queen

It's a girl for Christina Ricci and her husband, Mark Hampton!

The actor announced the happy news on Instagram Wednesday.

"Baby Cleo is here," Ricci, 41, captioned a video of the newborn sleeping in a hospital bassinet alongside a series of heart emojis. "We are so in love with her. Also she has the most incredible dad imaginable @markhamptonhair."

The proud dad didn't miss an opportunity to brag on his new bundle of joy as well — and shared her regal full name.

"My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we’re all resting after such an eventful morning.. welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton," Hampton, 37, wrote alongside a photo of baby Cleo wrapped in a hospital blanket.

According to the baby names website Nameberry, Cleopatra carries a weighty connotation.

"The name Cleopatra is a girl's name of Greek origin meaning 'glory of the father,'" Nameberry reports, adding that it is "a royal name in ancient Egypt that's never quite made it to the modern world, though nickname Cleo is widely used."

Ricci is also mom to a son, Freddie, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen.

In August 2021, the “Addams Family” star and Hampton revealed that they were expecting their first child together. Ricci posted a close-up of an ultrasound of their baby on Instagram, writing, “Life keeps getting better. 🎉♥️🎉♥️🎉.”

Hampton also shared a series of sonograms to his Instagram account.

It's not the only time the couple has chosen Instagram to announce big news.

Just two months later, the couple announced they had tied the knot in matching Instagram posts. “Mr. and Mrs. 💒❤️‍🔥💕,” Ricci captioned her post.