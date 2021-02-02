Christina Perri is opening up about how her family is focusing on healing just two months after her baby girl was stillborn during the third trimester of her pregnancy.

The "A Thousand Years" singer, 34, posted an update to her Instagram story on Tuesday showing herself and husband Paul Costabile holding hands with their daughter, Carmella, 3, as the family walked on the beach.

"We're healing. A tiny bit every day we take another step forward," Perri wrote.

Christina Perri opened up about her pregnancy loss and said watching her 3-year-old daughter grieve has been the hardest. Courtesy Christina Perri/Instagram

"I keep describing grief as a house," she added. "I live in this house now, I just go from room to room. paul and carmella are here in the grief house too. we are healing together and alone."

Perri's due date was in January, but she revealed on Instagram in November that she might have to give birth early due to pregnancy complications. The singer gave birth to her baby girl on November 23 and later shared the heartbreaking update that she was "born silent after fighting so hard to make it in our world."

"She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts," Perri added.

The March of Dimes defines stillbirth as when a baby dies in the womb after 20 weeks gestation. Stillbirth affects 23,600 babies per year in the United States, according to statistic from the non-profit organization.

Perri said the "hardest" part has been watching Carmella grieve her little sister, but added the toddler is "made of stars. she keeps lighting our darkness."

"Some days we take 3 steps forward and some days we don't move," Perri wrote. "love is guiding us. we keep facing the sun. we keep trying to be ok. we're doing all the therapies and healing things someone can do. we know this is a long road. the messages and love we still receive every single day keep carrying us through. thank you."