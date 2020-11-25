"A Thousand Years" singer Christina Perri is sharing her pain after announcing her daughter's stillbirth.

“Last night we lost our baby girl. She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world,” Perri wrote on Instagram. “She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts.”

In the heartbreaking photograph, the musician and her husband, Paul Costabile, hold their late child’s hand. The little girl was due in January.

The March of Dimes defines stillbirth as when a baby dies in the womb after 20 weeks gestation. According to the organization, stillbirth affects 23,600 babies per year in the United States.

Last week, Perri revealed that she had been hospitalized due to pregnancy complications.

“Baby is having an issue, so I’m gonna be here ’til it’s time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early,” she explained on her Instagram stories. “Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we will all make it through this. I’m grateful for drs and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do.”

Singer Christina Perri, 34, updated fans on her pregnancy from a hospital bed Tuesday night. "Please send some love," she wrote. Instagram/@christinaperri / Instagram/@christinaperri

In an update on Friday, Perri said that her unborn daughter had a birth defect known as jejunal atresia, a rare condition that leads to intestinal blockages. Perri has not shared the cause of her baby's death.

Perri, who has a 2-year-old daughter, Carmella, with Costabile, previously experienced a miscarriage at 11 weeks pregnant in January.

"I am so sad but not ashamed," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you

In July, the musician announced she was expecting a rainbow baby.