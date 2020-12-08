Christina Perri shares honest update after her daughter's stillbirth

“A Thousand Years” singer Christina Perri is reflecting on grief, two weeks after announcing her daughter’s stillbirth.

“the days have been long and yet also feel like they all blend into one,” Perri, 34, explained in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “we’re not ok, but we believe in a day we will be.”

In the photo, Perri’s 2-year-old daughter, Carmella, whom she shares with her husband, Paul Costabile, cuddles on the floor with the family’s new puppy, Chocolate Chip.

“Me, paul and carmella all wrap each other up in love and in sadness every day. we’re learning to navigate our grief together,” Perri revealed. "some days we can’t swim, some days we float fine. every day we burst into tears and every day we find moments to laugh.”

Perri noted that she is allowing herself to feel “all the emotions,” as she mourns her late child.

“honestly, it’s been mostly overwhelming,” she shared. “but also, what’s been overwhelming has been the love and support. the calls, texts, messages, emails, letters, flowers, packages, gifts, food, prayers, cards, stories and visits have been the greatest outpouring of love in my lifetime.”

The messages from those who have experienced similar loss have been especially comforting, as Perri and Costabile begin to heal.

“you all have shown us a kindness we’ll never forget,” Perri wrote. “I hope the holidays bring you joy and I hope after a year that brought us so many storms, we find only rainbows in the new one.”

Christina Perri was hospitalized with pregnancy complications in November. Instagram/@christinaperri / Instagram/@christinaperri

Perri, who was due in January, gave birth on Nov. 23, shortly after she was hospitalized with pregnancy complications.

“she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world,” Perri wrote on Instagram last month. “she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts.”

The March of Dimes defines stillbirth as when a baby dies in the womb after 20 weeks gestation. According to the organization, stillbirth affects 23,600 babies per year in the United States.