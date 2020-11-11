Singer Christina Perri hospitalized with pregnancy complications

Singer Christina Perri ("A Thousand Years") updated fans from a hospital bed on Tuesday, sharing a video and pictures on her Instagram stories explaining that she is experiencing complications with her pregnancy.

"Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan, huh. Baby is having an issue, so I'm gonna be here 'til it's time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early," she wrote in a caption.

Singer Christina Perri, 34, updated fans on her pregnancy from a hospital bed Tuesday night. "Please send some love," she wrote. Instagram/@christinaperri / Instagram/@christinaperri

"Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this. I'm grateful for drs and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do."

Perri, 34, has a 2-year-old daughter, Carmella Stanley, with husband Paul Costabile and previously experienced a miscarriage in January.

She announced this pregnancy in July on Instagram with a picture of Carmella wearing a rainbow T-shirt at the beach and a rainbow behind her and the caption, "Carmella is gonna be a big sister!!! Our rainbow baby is coming in January."

On Wednesday morning, Perri updated fans from the hospital again, her eyes visibly swollen from crying.

"Good morning, everyone. I just had a long, big cry. I'm trying my best to feel each feeling as they come up. Today has been a lot of sad and angry," she wrote.

"I didn't sleep the whole night and I miss Carmella! There's so much I don't know and understand, and even more that I can't control. I just have to stay positive and take each moment as it comes."

Perri had just shared new maternity photos on Instagram earlier in the day Tuesday and shared that she had "never wanted to do a maternity shoot" and hadn't taken any photos when she was pregnant with Carmella, "traumatized by the experience of expanding so much."

After her miscarriage, though, Perri's feelings changed about the idea. "I truly am grateful to be pregnant and grateful to be a woman," she wrote.

"I am so blown away by what our bodies can do. I don’t know if I’ll ever be pregnant again, so this time I’m going to celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby and my beautiful body."

Perri thanked her fans for the outpouring of love and promised she would keep them updated.

"Right now, baby's vitals are fine and so are mine. More will be revealed as the days go on and I have to be calm and strong. Thank you again for your thousands of messages. I read them all."