Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa celebrate daughter on her 11th birthday

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are making sure their firstborn child, daughter Taylor, gets plenty of love to celebrate her 11th birthday.

The "Flip or Flop" hosts, who finalized their divorce in January 2018, shared candid family photos and sweet messages on Instagram honoring Taylor on her special day.

"Happy 11 Beautiful Girl 11 years and we’ve already had SO many adventures together," Haack wrote on Instagram.

The "Christina on the Coast" star, who announced her engagement earlier this week to Joshua Hall, also opened up about what makes her oldest child so unique.

"Taylor is an old soul who one minute can talk super deep about life and then quickly go back to being a kid. Her greatest ability is being able to start a conversation with anyone, anywhere. Fun, smart, athletic, HAPPY, and always keeping us on our toes," she wrote. "We love you Tay."

Taylor's dad, Tarek El Moussa, also shared photos of his little girl growing up, from teaching her how to ride a bike and holding her hand, to hanging out with her brother Brayden and stepmother-to-be Heather Rae Young.

"Happy birthday to my first born baby, my daddy’s girl, my mini me," El Moussa wrote. "Tay, the day you were born was the greatest moment of my life. You are the most special, kind, intelligent, funny (just like your dad), down to earth, talented girl and I’m so proud of the person you’ve become."

El Moussa also reminisced about all of the "silly moments" they've had so far.

"It’s crazy to look back at some of these photos and see how much you’ve grown up. You are my best friend in the world who’s helped me get through the toughest times of my life," he wrote. "I love you so much, you will always be my baby girl who changed my world forever, for the better."

Young, who got engaged to El Moussa on July 25, 2020, also shares a close bond with Taylor.

The "Selling Sunset" star is clearly embracing her role as a new stepmother. She shared a few photos of her with Taylor and some of the rest of the family hanging out together.

"Happy birthday miss Tay!!! Getting to be a part of your life and watch you grow up has been so special to me," Young wrote. "I remember the first day I met you and you sang a song to me, and at bed time we kicked daddy out to have our girl time and I knew we’d end up being so close and I knew we’d have a special, unbreakable bond."

Young ended her birthday wish by letting Taylor know just how much she loves her.

"I'm so proud of how much you’ve grown into this mature, brilliant, witty beautiful little lady," Young wrote. "I'm so lucky to have you in my life. I love you so much honey , happy happy happy birthday beautiful."