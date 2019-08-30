Any day now, Christina Anstead will be a mom again, with new husband Ant Anstead as the father.

But as she noted in an Instagram post Friday, she's opted to schedule a cesarean section rather than go through vaginal childbirth for a very particular reason.

"Our world is about to get rocked — in all the best ways of course," she wrote in the caption. "One week until my scheduled c-section. I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally. I really don’t feel comfortable trying to go down that route again."

Christina has two children with her ex-husband and "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa: Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 4. She married Ant Anstead in December 2018; he has two children from his marriage to Louise Anstead.

"Bray was 8lbs 13oz," Christina continued in the caption. "(A)fter pushing for hours and hours — he was just stuck and his heart rate was dropping. Based on ultrasound measurements we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we've decided to take."

Christina posted in March about her "brutal" first trimester with this pregnancy, so clearly she'd like to be as cautious as possible this time around.

As she concluded, "The nursery is ready, the kids are back in school, I'm not sleeping, irritable and uncomfortable. I'm definitely ready to be done and to meet our little man. One week countdown."

We're wishing the whole family the best — and we can't wait to meet their little guy, too.