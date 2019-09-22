“Flip or Flop” stars, and former husband and wife, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead shared a light-hearted co-parenting moment on Instagram. The two parents posted a short clip showing them attending their daughter Taylor’s Saturday soccer game and enjoying the sunny afternoon.

Anstead has her newborn son, Hudson London, who she had with her husband of almost a year, Ant Anstead. In a decked out lawn chair next to the (tags and all), El Moussa is holding their 4-year-old son, Brayden.

The mother-of-three captioned her video simply, “Soccer Saturday’s #modernfamily #chairenvy.”

"Why do haters gotta hate on soccer Saturday 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️!!" El Moussa wrote in his caption. "Clearly, as you can see in the video, Christina and Ant are experiencing extreme “chair envy”😂😂😂."

The HGTV co-stars were married for nine years, finalizing their divorce in 2018 after separating in 2016.

Looks like the former couple are co-parenting their two children just fine! Gilles Mingasson/HGTV

Anstead remarried on December 22, 2018, to now-husband Ant Anstead. They welcomed their newborn son, Hudson, on September 6, 2019.

El Moussa is dating Netflix star, Heather Rae Young, after going public in July.

Despite the former couple going their separate ways, when Anstead's baby was born, El Moussa immediately offered to babysit for his ex.

In a caption on Instagram, the father-of-two wrote, "She [Taylor] got to meet her new brother Hudson yesterday and she was thrilled!!! I can’t wait to meet the little guy also! If Christina and Ant pay well I may baby sit.”